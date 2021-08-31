Patriots Release DL Montravius Adams

The New England Patriots are releasing veteran DL Montravius Adams as they trim their roster down to 53 players, according to Adam Schefter.

Reports had said that the Patriots were shopping Adams in trade talks so this isn’t a big surprise.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract a month later.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.