Patriots Releasing Six Players

Doug Kyed reports the Patriots are releasing six players following the NFL Draft.
The following are players New England is releasing on Monday:
- OL Jake Andrews
- DL Marcus Harris
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- LB Titus Leo
- S Mark Perry
- TE Giovanni Ricci
Ricci, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived and added to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.
Ricci returned to Carolina on exclusive rights contracts in 2022 and 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Panthers declined to tender him an offer, and he signed on with the Browns instead. Cleveland cut him coming out of camp.
In 2023, Ricci appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught one pass for two yards.
