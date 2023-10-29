Patriots Rule Out WR Kendrick Bourne With Knee Injury

Update: Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are hoping that Bourne only suffered an MCL injury and he will undergo an MRI to confirm the issue on Monday.

The Patriots quickly ruled out WR Kendrick Bourne in Week 8 due to a knee injury.

Bourne, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is due $5.5 million in 2023.

In 2023, Bourne has appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 34 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Bourne as it becomes available.