Patriots Sign 15 Players To Their Practice Squad

The New England Patriots have signed 15 players to their practice squad, according to Doug Kyed.

The full list of players includes:

S Joshuah Bledsoe TE Pharaoh Brown QB Malik Cunningham OL James Ferentz LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris RB Ty Montgomery II LB Calvin Munson LB Ronnie Perkins WR Thyrick Pitts OL Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol OL Andrew Stueber P Corliss Waitman QB Bailey Zappe

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.