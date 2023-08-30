Patriots Sign 15 Players To Their Practice Squad

The New England Patriots have signed 15 players to their practice squad, according to Doug Kyed.
The full list of players includes:
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- TE Pharaoh Brown
- QB Malik Cunningham
- OL James Ferentz
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- RB Ty Montgomery II
- LB Calvin Munson
- LB Ronnie Perkins
- WR Thyrick Pitts
- OL Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- OL Andrew Stueber
- P Corliss Waitman
- QB Bailey Zappe
Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.
He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
