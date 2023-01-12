Patriots Sign CB Rodney Randle To Futures Deal

The New England Patriots have signed CB Rodney Randle to a futures deal, per the NFL transaction wire.
Randle was playing in the Canadian Football League this past season. CFL players are now eligible to sign on with NFL teams.
New England’s list of futures deals now includes:
- LB Terez Hall
- DB Brad Hawkins
- OL Hayden Howerton
- DB Quandre Mosely
- LB Calvin Munson
- WR Tre Nixon
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
- DL LaBryan Ray
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB J.J. Taylor
- TE Scotty Washington
- CB Rodney Randle
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Randle, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Lamar following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however.
He had a stint in the XFL in 2020 before joining the CFL, playing for the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
In 2022, Randle appeared in four games and recorded 14 tackles and two interceptions.
