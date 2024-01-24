Patriots Sign G Michael Jordan To Futures Contract

The New England Patriots have signed G Michael Jordan to a futures deal, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jordan, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 when Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason

He was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina re-signed Jordan in May as an unrestricted free agent but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Packers and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

In 2022, Jordan was active for all 17 games, but did not make a start.