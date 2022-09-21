Patriots Sign K Tristan Vizcaino To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots officially signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. RB Kevin Harris
  2. DB Brad Hawkins
  3. LB Harvey Langi
  4. LB Cameron McGrone
  5. OL Bill Murray
  6. WR Tre Nixon
  7. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  8. DL LaBryan Ray
  9. OL Kody Russey
  10. TE Matt Sokol
  11. RB J.J. Taylor
  12. WR Lynn Bowden Jr
  13. WR Laquon Treadwell
  14. T Marcus Cannon
  15. TE Scotty Washington
  16. K Tristan Vizcaino

Vizcaino, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason. 

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020, but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021. 

Los Angeles elected to waive him in October. He re-signed to the practice squad but was let go again in January and eventually had a short run with the Patriots. 

In 2021, Vizcaino appeared in six games for the Chargers and converted 6 of 7 field-goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 15 extra-point tries.

 

