Patriots Sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

The New England Patriots officially signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to a contract on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Giles-Harris, 26, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

For his career, Joe Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.