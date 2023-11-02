Patriots Signing CB Alex Austin

According to Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are signing rookie CB Alex Austin to their active roster.

New England will be Austin’s third team already in his short career. He was drafted by the Bills back in April and the Texans just recently cut him from the practice squad.

Austin, 22, was a three-year starter at Oregon State and was twice named honorable mention All-PAC 12. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.917 million rookie contract when the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Texans before later being waived again and joining the practice squad.

In 2023, Austin has appeared in three games for the Texans but has not recorded a statistic.