Patriots Signing DL Henry Anderson To Two-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing DL Henry Anderson to a two-year contract on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Anderson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was later traded to the Jets in 2018. He re-signed to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 0.5 sack. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 54 overall interior defender out of 125 players.