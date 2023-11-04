Patriots Signing DL Jeremiah Pharms To Active Roster

The Patriots announced on Saturday that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms to their active roster. The team also elevated OL Conor McDermott for Week 9.

Pharms, 25, went undrafted out of Friends University in Wichita, Kansas before eventually being drafted by the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022.

His father, Jeremiah Pharms Sr., was a fifth-round selection by the Browns back in 2001 and went on to play two seasons in the Arena Football League.

In 2022 with the Maulers, Pharms recorded 31 tackles and two sacks.

In 2023, Pharms has appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded one tackle.