Patriots Signing FB Ben Mason To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing former Ravens fifth-round FB Ben Mason to the practice squad.
Baltimore waived the rookie during cutdowns on Tuesday but he doesn’t have to wait long to find a new home.
Mason, 22, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.7 million but was waived by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.
During his four-year college career, Mason 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three catches for 32 yards and another score in 22 career games.
