Patriots Signing K Quinn Nordin To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Patriots HC Bill Belichick announced Friday that they are re-signing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to their practice squad, per Mike Reiss

Quinn Nordin

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. TE Matt LaCosse
  2. DT Bill Murray
  3. WR Tre Nixon
  4. G Alex Redmond
  5. DB D’Angelo Ross
  6. G William Sherman
  7. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  8. QB Garrett Gilbert
  9. DL Daniel Ekuale
  10. DB Sean Davis
  11. DB De’Vante Bausby
  12. C James Ferentz
  13. P Corliss Waitman
  14. RB Devine Ozigbo
  15. K Quinn Nordin

Nordin, 23, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan this past May.

He was a four-year starter for Michigan and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2017. He is the school’s all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals and tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals. 

The Patriots waived Nordin from injured reserve earlier in the week. 

During his four-year college career, Nordin converted 119 extra point attempts (96 percent) and made 42 field goals on 58 attempts (72.4 percent). 

