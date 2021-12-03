Patriots Signing K Quinn Nordin To Practice Squad

Patriots HC Bill Belichick announced Friday that they are re-signing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to their practice squad, per Mike Reiss.
Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:
- TE Matt LaCosse
- DT Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- G Alex Redmond
- DB D’Angelo Ross
- G William Sherman
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- DL Daniel Ekuale
- DB Sean Davis
- DB De’Vante Bausby
- C James Ferentz
- P Corliss Waitman
- RB Devine Ozigbo
- K Quinn Nordin
Nordin, 23, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan this past May.
He was a four-year starter for Michigan and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2017. He is the school’s all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals and tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals.
The Patriots waived Nordin from injured reserve earlier in the week.
During his four-year college career, Nordin converted 119 extra point attempts (96 percent) and made 42 field goals on 58 attempts (72.4 percent).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!