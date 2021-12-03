Patriots Signing K Quinn Nordin To Practice Squad

Patriots HC Bill Belichick announced Friday that they are re-signing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to their practice squad, per Mike Reiss.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

TE Matt LaCosse DT Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon G Alex Redmond DB D’Angelo Ross G William Sherman WR Kristian Wilkerson QB Garrett Gilbert DL Daniel Ekuale DB Sean Davis DB De’Vante Bausby C James Ferentz P Corliss Waitman RB Devine Ozigbo K Quinn Nordin

Nordin, 23, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan this past May.

He was a four-year starter for Michigan and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2017. He is the school’s all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals and tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals.

The Patriots waived Nordin from injured reserve earlier in the week.

During his four-year college career, Nordin converted 119 extra point attempts (96 percent) and made 42 field goals on 58 attempts (72.4 percent).