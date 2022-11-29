Patriots Signing LB Jahlani Tavai To Two-Year, $4.4M Extension

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing LB Jahlani Tavai to a two-year extension worth $4.4 million.

Tavai, 26, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then caught on with the Patriots practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season and has been active for all of this season, primarily on special teams.

In 2022, Tavai has appeared in 11 games and recorded 38 tackles and 1.5 sacks.