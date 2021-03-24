Patriots Signing LB LaRoy Reynolds

The New England Patriots have signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to a contract on Wednesday, according to his Instagram account.

Reynolds, 30, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2013. He lasted two years in Jacksonville before he was waived and later signed off their practice squad by the Bears.

The Falcons signed Reynolds to a one-year contract for the 2016 season and brought him back on another one-year, $1.3 million contract the following year. From there, he had stints with the Eagles, 49ers and Bengals before returning to the Falcons last year on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery and pass defense.

(H/T Evan Birchfield)