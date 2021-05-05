Patriots Signing Michigan K Quinn Nordin

Undrafted Michigan K Quinn Nordin announced on Twitter that he’s signing a contract with the New England Patriots.

Nordin, 22, was a four-year starter for Michigan and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2017. He is the school’s all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals and tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals.

During his four-year college career, Nordin converted 119 extra point attempts (96 percent) and made 42 field goals on 58 attempts (72.4 percent).