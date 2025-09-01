Patriots Signing OL Brenden Jaimes

By
Tony Camino
-

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are signing OL Brenden Jaimes to the practice squad.

Patriots Helmet

In correspondence, the Patriots are releasing C Alec Lindstrom from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Patriots’ practice squad:

  1. CB Miles Battle
  2. G Mehki Butler
  3. TE C.J. Dippre
  4. RB Terrell Jennings
  5. WR John Jiles
  6. DE Truman Jones
  7. DB Kobee Minor
  8. DT David Olajiga (International)
  9. DT Jahvaree Ritzie
  10. LB Bradyn Swinson
  11. WR Jeremiah Webb
  12. DB Corey Ballentine
  13. DT Cory Durden
  14. DT Fabien Lovett
  15. LB Mark Robinson
  16. OT Thayer Munford Jr.
  17. OL Brenden Jaimes

Jaimes, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed with the Titans in April but was among their final roster cuts. 

In 2024, Jaimes appeared in nine games for the Chargers. 

