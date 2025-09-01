Patriots Signing OL Brenden Jaimes

Mike Reiss reports the Patriots are signing OL Brenden Jaimes to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Patriots are releasing C Alec Lindstrom from the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Patriots’ practice squad:

Jaimes, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed with the Titans in April but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Jaimes appeared in nine games for the Chargers.