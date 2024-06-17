Patriots Signing OL Liam Fornadel

The New England Patriots are signing OL Liam Fornadel, according to Christian Paolantino.

Fornadel worked out for the Patriots last week.

Fornadel, 25, wound up going undrafted following the 2022 draft out of James Madison.

He was a four-year starter at James Madison and named to multiple all-conference teams.

He signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL and has spent the last two seasons there.

He was named to the All-XFL team in 2023.