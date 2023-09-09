Patriots Signing QB Bailey Zappe To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing QB Bailey Zappe to their active roster on Saturday.

The Patriots surprisingly cut Zappe a few weeks ago and added him to their practice squad. They later claimed Matt Corral off of waivers, which led to some questions about who would serve as Mac Jones‘ backup.

However, Zappe ends up being the guy in the end.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2022, Zappe appeared in four games for the Patriots and made two starts. He completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 781 yards along with five touchdowns and three interceptions.