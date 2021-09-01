Patriots Signing QB Garrett Gilbert To Practice Squad

Field Yates reports the New England Patriots are signing QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

Gilbert becomes the 13th player on the Patriots’ practice squad:

Gilbert, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. However, he was waived at the start of the season and was later signed to the Ramsâ€™ practice squad.

Gilbert had brief stints with the Patriots, Lions, and Raiders before signing with the Panthers practice squad in 2017. He was on and off of the unit throughout 2018.

From there, Gilbert signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before joining the Browns in April of 2019. He was later waived by the Browns and added to their practice squad before joining the Cowboys last October.

Dallas released him on Tuesday.

In 2020, Gilbert played in one game for the Cowboys, completing 21 of 38 passes (55.3%) with one touchdown and one interception.