Patriots Signing QB Ian Book To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad.

New England needed a little more depth at quarterback after promoting QB Bailey Zappe back to the active roster and the uncertainty around QB Matt Corral, who is on the left squad list.

Book just worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday.

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.