Patriots Signing QB Tommy DeVito To Two-Year, $7.4M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Tommy DeVito on a two-year, $7.4 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed.

DeVito, 27, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason. DeVito re-signed with the Giants again last offseason.

New York waived him back in August and he was quickly claimed by the Patriots.

In 2024, DeVito appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 257 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.