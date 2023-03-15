Patriots Signing RB James Robinson To Two-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are signing RB James Robinson to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets last year for a sixth-round pick.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.