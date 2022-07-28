Patriots Signing WR Josh Hammond

Doug Kyed is reporting that the Patriots are signing WR Josh Hammond to a contract on Thursday.

Hammond was among a few players who tried out for the Patriots today.

Hammond, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad, where he rode out the season.

Jacksonville brought Hammond back on a futures deal for 2021 only to waive him again at the end of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and had a few stints on the active roster late in the year.

He was re-signed to another futures deal for 2022 but was waived in May. The Eagles claimed Hammond off waivers but waived him this week.

In 2021, he appeared in two games for the Jaguars but did not record a reception or target.