Patriots Signing WR Lynn Bowden To Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are signing WR Lynn Bowden to their practice squad.

The versatile former third-round pick has spent time with the Raiders and most recently the Dolphins in his short career so far.

The Patriots practice squad now includes:

OL James Ferentz RB Kevin Harris DB Brad Hawkins WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey LB Harvey Langi LB Cameron McGrone CB Terrance Mitchell OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray OL Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol RB J.J. Taylor TE Jalen Wydermyer WR Lynn Bowden

Bowden, 24, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.