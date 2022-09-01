Patriots Signing WR Lynn Bowden To Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are signing WR Lynn Bowden to their practice squad.
The versatile former third-round pick has spent time with the Raiders and most recently the Dolphins in his short career so far.
The Patriots practice squad now includes:
- OL James Ferentz
- RB Kevin Harris
- DB Brad Hawkins
- WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
- LB Harvey Langi
- LB Cameron McGrone
- CB Terrance Mitchell
- OL Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
- DL LaBryan Ray
- OL Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB J.J. Taylor
- TE Jalen Wydermyer
- WR Lynn Bowden
Bowden, 24, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.
Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.
In 2020, Bowden appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 32 yards on nine carries (3.2 YPC) and caught 28 passes for 211 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!