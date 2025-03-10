Patriots Signing WR Mack Hollins To Two-Year, $8.4M Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have agreed to terms with WR Mack Hollins on a two-year, $8.4 million contract.

In total, the agreement can be worth up to $10.4 million with incentives.

Hollins, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons and most recently with the Bills.

In 2024, Hollins appeared in 17 games for the Bills and caught 31 passes for 378 yards receiving and five touchdowns.