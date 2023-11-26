Patriots Starting QB Mac Jones Today, Could Rotate With Bailey Zappe?

According to Mike Garafolo, the Patriots are starting QB Mac Jones against the Giants today.

He adds backup QB Bailey Zappe will also likely be in the mix. The two rotated all week in practice, while HC Bill Belichick declined to name a starter and would only say he told everyone to be ready to play.

Jones was benched in New England’s last game, which was a loss to the Colts. Both Jones and Zappe threw interceptions on their game-winning drive attempts to close that one out.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,031 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however.

In 2023, Zappe has appeared in three games for the Patriots and completed 10 of 25 pass attempts for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ quarterback situation as the news is available.