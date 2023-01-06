Patriots Suspend CB Jack Jones & P Jake Bailey

According to Field Yates, the Patriots suspended CB Jack Jones and P Jake Bailey on Friday. Both players are currently on the team’s injured reserve.

Jones, 25, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that includes a signing bonus of $746,983.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 30 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and six pass defenses.

We’ll provide more information on Jones and Bailey as the news becomes available.