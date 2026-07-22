Patriots Tried Out Six

The New England Patriots had six players in for tryouts ahead of their 2026 training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

G Kaylan Faumui DE Derrick McLendon OT Ryan Mosesso TE Thomas Odukoya TE Mitchell Van Vooren LB Riley Wilson

Of the group, Wilson and Van Vooren were signed to deals.

Van Vooren played two years at St. Norbert College after transferring from Marquette, where he competed for four years on their track team. He earned first-team All-NACC honors in 2024 and an honorable mention in 2023.

The Seahawks signed him to a contract last June but cut him shortly afterward.

During his college career, Van Vooren appeared in 22 games and recorded 65 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns