Patriots Waiving TE Dalton Keene

The Patriots announced that they waived TE Dalton Keene on Sunday. The team also brought in WR Kaden Davis for a tryout.
Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.
He then signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including a $832,294 signing bonus.
In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.
