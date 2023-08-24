Patriots Worked Out DL Chris Wormley

The New England Patriots brought in free agent DL Chris Wormley for a workout on Thursday, according to Mike Reiss.

Wormley worked out for the Giants a few weeks ago but left New York without a deal.

Wormley, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent since playing out that deal.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.