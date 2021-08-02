Patriots Worked Out Five Players

The New England Patriots brought in five free agents for workouts on Monday.

The full list includes:

DB Augie Contressa OT Lukayus McNeil WR Lee Morris DB K.J. Sails DB Sean Williams

Sails, 23, wound up going undrafted free agent out of South Florida. He spent his first three college seasons at UNC, then transferred to USF to play in 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, Sails played in eight games for USF, collecting 22 tackles and two passes defended.

Morris was an undrafted free agent back in 2020 but didn’t sign with anyone. In college, he was a walk-on wide receiver at Oklahoma, playing four seasons with the Sooners from 2016-2019.

In 2019, Morris recorded 18 catches for 330 yards and one touchdown.