Patriots Working Out DE Trey Flowers

Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots are hosting veteran DE Trey Flowers for a workout.

Flowers, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal when the Lions released him.

In 2022, Flowers appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded four tackles.

