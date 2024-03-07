Patriots & WR Kendrick Bourne Negotiating New Deal

Patriots impending free agent WR Kendrick Bourne said on NFL Total Access Thursday that his representatives have been in talks with the team about a new deal.

“It’s going well so far. We’ll see how far it goes but just negotiating and how it goes, we’ll see,” Bourne said, per Mike Garafolo.

Bourne is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last year, but noted that he visited with surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who said the veteran receiver should be able to do some work this spring and then “training camp, I’m full go.”

“My plan is to play game 1,” Bourne said, per Garafolo.

Bourne, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve by New England at the end of October with a knee injury.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.