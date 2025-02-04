Pelissero: It Could Take Time For Myles Garrett Situation To Play Out

Browns DE Myles Garrett blew up the NFL world during Super Bowl week when he publicly requested a trade out of Cleveland.

Despite some people floating the idea around that Garrett’s request was a play to make him the highest-paid non-QB in the league, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Garrett isn’t after money and simply wants to chase a Super Bowl.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero went on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed the Garrett situation. He mentioned that if the Browns change their stance on moving him, they would likely want to get something done by the draft because of the natural devaluation of picks in the future as opposed to in the current year.

However, Pelissero can see this going past the start of free agency and the draft based on the team’s current view on trading their star pass rusher.

“By making this public now this has kind of you know created some level of pressure on the Browns,” Pelissero said. “The Browns continue to say that their stance has not changed here. This could be a situation Rich that we still talking about certainly beyond the start of free agency potentially up to and even beyond the draft here. Those are the natural checkpoints particularly the draft because if you are going to do a Myles Garrett trade, which again the Browns as of now do not want to do, if you’re going to do one, you would like to think that that happens prior to the draft because otherwise, you’re trading picks out into future drafts as opposed to in 2025.”

Overall, Pelissero believes this situation is going to be very drawn out because of Garrett’s current contract and Cleveland’s lack of willingness to entertain a trade at the moment.

“They still want Myles Garrett to be part of the team,” Pelissero added. “They have him under contract for two more years. I think it’s going to be a while, Rich. These things can happen quickly, but I would say it’s probably going to be a while until we know exactly how this resolves itself.”

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.