Fowler: Myles Garrett Trade Request Isn’t Ploy For New Contract

In a report on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Jeremy Fowler says Browns DE Myles Garrett‘s trade request is not a ploy for a new contract.

Fowler notes Cleveland was already willing to sign Garrett to a new deal this offseason, something GM Andrew Berry confirmed recently, and that Garrett is truly looking to win a Super Bowl as he said in his official trade request. Clearly Garrett has significant doubts about the Browns’ ability to contend in the near future.

A source even told Fowler that if the Browns were super aggressive this offseason and sunk a lot of money into the roster, it wouldn’t change Garrett’s stance. He adds this locks the two sides into a standoff that could drag on for a while.

Berry recently said he wouldn’t trade Garrett even if a team offered two first-round picks and Cleveland still holds that position.

None of that is going to stop teams from calling and checking on the Browns’ resolve, so this is shaping up to be an interesting situation to monitor.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $15 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.