Penn State LB Abdul Carter Declares For Draft

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Penn State LB Abdul Carter has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus had high praise for his client: “I expect Abdul will be one of the top picks of this draft and a future All Pro.”

Dane Brugler has Carter as the No. 3 overall player in the class and the No. 1 rated edge rusher.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games for the Nitney Lions and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.