Penn State QB Drew Allar Out For Season

Penn State HC James Franklin announced following Saturday’s loss to Northwestern that QB Drew Allar is will out for the season due to an injury.

Allar was helped off the field late in the game and it was clear that this could be a serious issue.

Allar, 21, has started the past three years at quarterback for Penn State. He’s widely considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and a likely first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Allar could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but he opted to return to Penn State.

Entering today’s game, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.