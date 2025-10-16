Penn State QB Drew Allar Underwent Successful Ankle Surgery

Penn State QB Drew Allar underwent successful surgery on his broken left ankle that happened during last weekend’s contest against Northwestern, according to Pete Thamel.

Allar is expected to make a full recovery and should resume working out within the next few months.

Allar, 21, has started the past three years at quarterback for Penn State. He’s widely considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and a likely first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Allar could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but he opted to return to Penn State.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.