Penn State TE Tyler Warren Declares For Draft

Penn State TE Tyler Warren announced he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Warren (@t.warren44)

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Warren just finished up a monster season in 2024, topping 1,000 yards receiving.

While some of his Penn State teammates will stay in college another season to try and break through for a national championship, Warren will try his fortunes in the NFL next.

There’s a good chance Warren is a first-round pick and the first tight end selected come April.

Warren, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big 10, first-team All-American and won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

During his five-year college career, Warren recorded 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 56 career games. He added 32 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.