Saints Hosted QB Tyler Shough For Pre-Draft Visit

Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reports that the Saints hosted Louisville QB Tyler Shough for a Top 30 visit on Friday.

The quarterback situation in New Orleans has gotten very interesting in the last few hours following the news that Derek Carr could miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury.

The Saints are sitting at No. 9 overall and could take their next quarterback at that point. Should they hold off, Shough could be a target for them later on.

Shough has made a number of visits in recent weeks including the Browns, Colts, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Seahawks and Steelers.

Dane Brugler has Shough as the No. 59 ranked player on his big board and the No. 4 overall quarterback.

Shough, 25, was a four-star recruit ranked as the sixth overall quarterback in the 2018 class out of Chandler, Arizona. He committed to Oregon and enrolled for the 2018 season

Shough entered the portal after three years at Oregon and committed to Texas Tech for the 2022 season. He entered the portal for his final year of eligibility in 2024 after three years at Texas Tech and committed to Louisville.

In his collegiate career, Shough appeared in 42 games over seven years and completed 63 percent of his passes for 7,820 yards, 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed 246 times for 733 yards and 11 touchdowns.