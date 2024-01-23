Pete Carroll Making Behind Scenes Push For Chargers Job?

According to Pro Football Talk, former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is making a behind-the-scenes push for the Chargers’ head coaching vacancy.

Right now Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles interviewing for the job, and there seems to be a strong possibility a deal between the two sides could be imminent.

However, Carroll entering the fray is a potential wildcard to consider. He made it clear in his final media appearances that he would have preferred to keep coaching Seattle in 2024 but ownership felt differently.

He’s still with the team in a senior advisor role, so there are logistics that would need to be worked out. Seattle would either need to allow Carroll out of his contract or work out some kind of trade compensation if another team was interested in hiring him.

There are a lot of big-name coaches to monitor in this hiring cycle, and it appears Carroll should be one of them.

Carroll, 72, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and has been in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll has led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

We’ll have more on the Chargers coaching vacancy as the news is available.