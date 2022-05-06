Pete Carroll On QB Situation: ‘I Don’t See Us Making A Trade For Anybody’

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said during an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM that he doesn’t see them making a trade for any quarterback this offseason.

“We’re always competing,” Carroll said Wednesday night in an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I’m not saying anything you didn’t think I was going to say, but fortunately that’s always been the way we’ve operated, and it fits again. So we’re looking. I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.

“There’s no chance I’m going to tell you anything more than what I just told you, but I love you for trying,” Carroll added. “Honestly, we’re going to keep looking and seeing what’s available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we’re going to be ready for it.”

The Seahawks have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. However, there really hasn’t been much traction towards a deal at this time and indications are that teams with interest in Mayfield are likely waiting out the situation to prevent them from taking on the money he’s owed.

Seattle acquired Drew Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade and it appears as though they plan for him to compete with Geno Smith this summer for the starting job.

This could, of course, change if the Browns eventually release Mayfield outright.

We’ll have more regarding the Seahawks as the news is available.