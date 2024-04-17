Seahawks Hosted RB Rashaad Penny For Visit

According to Howard Balzer, the Seahawks brought in free agent RB Rashaad Penny for a visit on Wednesday.

Penny is coming off of a disappointing season in Philadelphia, but had shown flashes for the Seahawks in years past, so he could be a potential addition to keep an eye on for Seattle.

Penny, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

Penny departed last year for a one-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2023, Penny appeared in three games for the Eagles and rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries to go along with one reception for five yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.