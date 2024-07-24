Seahawks Signing DB Julian Love To Three-Year Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing DB Julian Love to a three-year extension worth up to $36 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Love, 26, was drafted by the Giants with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.33 million rookie contract that included a $770,860 signing bonus.

From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks back in 2023.

In 2023, Love appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 123 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovery and 10 pass deflections.