Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey Says He Took No Top 30 Visits

Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey said he ended up taking no official visits with teams during the pre-draft process, per James Palmer.

While that’s a little unusual, it doesn’t mean there’s not significant interest in Kancey, who’s widely expected to be a late first or early second-round pick.

While undersized, Kancey set the record for defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash at this year’s Combine and has drawn comparisons to another undersized former Pitt defender: Rams DT Aaron Donald.

He did have meetings with the Rams and Saints before Pitt’s pro day.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Teams often use these visits for players they have questions about, whether it’s medical, character or otherwise. It gives them an opportunity to dig a little deeper. Some teams even use 30 visits as recruitment opportunities for undrafted free agency.

Kancey, 22, was a two-year starter at Pittsburgh but was named to the freshman All-American team in 2020. He was third-team All-American in 2021 and a unanimous first-team All-American in 2022, as well as the ACC defensive player of the year.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 26 overall player and No. 3 defensive tackle.

During his four-year college career, Kancey appeared in 37 games and made 29 starts. He recorded 92 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.