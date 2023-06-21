Police Close Investigation Into Incident Involving Tyreek Hill

Andy Slater reports that the Miami-Dade Police Department has closed its investigation into the incident involving Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for allegedly hitting a man working at Haulover Marina.

Slater adds that police told the alleged victim he would have to go to the state attorney’s office if he decides to pursue criminal charges.

According to Slater, Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, which led to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins.”

Yesterday, Slater reported that the crew member does not want to press charges at the time.

There’s a chance the NFL could open an investigation regarding their personal conduct policy. However, this would likely require the alleged victim in this matter to cooperate with investigators.

Hill, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.