Police Investigating Tyreek Hill For Allegedly Hitting Man

According to Ian Margol of Local 10 News, the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for allegedly hitting a man working at Haulover Marina.

Hill reportedly “got into some kind of disagreement with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina that apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.”

Margol adds that it’s unclear if the man was injured, but police were seen at the marina on Tuesday.

Andy Slater, citing a senior law-enforcement source, reports that Hill allegedly slapped a boat employee on the back of the head this past weekend. However, the crew member does not want to press charges at this time.

According to Slater, the incident took place when “Hill’s crew tried boarding the boat without permission.”

Police are currently reviewing video, which could show what happened during the altercation.

Hill, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Hill as the news is available.