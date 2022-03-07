Purdue DE George Karlaftis Had Formal Interviews With 18 Teams At Combine

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis had 18 formal interviews at the Scouting Combine last week.

Wilson says that Karlaftis specifically met with the Bengals, Vikings, Browns, Jets, Lions, Dolphins and Eagles, among others.

Karlaftis was born and raised in Athens before moving to the United States and attending Purdue. He’s widely considered to be a first-round prospect in this year’s draft class and one of the best available edge defenders.

During his college career at Purdue, Karlaftis recorded 61 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, four recoveries, a defensive touchdown and six pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 26 games played.