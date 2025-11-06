Raiders Activate S Lonnie Johnson From Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they activated S Lonnie Johnson from injured reserve on Thursday.

Johnson suffered a broken fibula in August and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Johnson, 29, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans out of Kentucky.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Kansas City opted to waive him and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee. He played out the season with the Titans and signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2023 season.

Johnson signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad last year and was quickly elevated to the active roster. The Raiders signed him to a contract in March.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.